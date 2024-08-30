For a wealthy donor to the UK’s National Gallery, vindication came decades later
Renovations at London's National Gallery have unearthed a posthumous letter from a donor. In it, he trashes the design of the wing he funded.
Renovations at London's National Gallery have unearthed a posthumous letter from a donor. In it, he trashes the design of the wing he funded.
