New study looks at the environmental impact of asthma inhalers
People with asthma know how important inhalers are, but they are also a source of planet-warming pollution. A new study looks at that impact and what can be done.
Copyright 2024 NPR
People with asthma know how important inhalers are, but they are also a source of planet-warming pollution. A new study looks at that impact and what can be done.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.