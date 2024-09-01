Sweet Valley High's spiritual successors: reading recommendations for teen girls
A roundup of reading recommendations for tweens and teens that highlight - and help with - some of the drama of those middle and high school years.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A roundup of reading recommendations for tweens and teens that highlight - and help with - some of the drama of those middle and high school years.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.