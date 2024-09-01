The family of an American hostage still being held captive by Hamas speaks out
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Jonathan Dekel-Chen about his son, Sagui. He's an American, taken on Oct. 7, and still being held hostage in Gaza.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Jonathan Dekel-Chen about his son, Sagui. He's an American, taken on Oct. 7, and still being held hostage in Gaza.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.