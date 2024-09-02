Our quest for romance through dating apps is only making us lonlier, studies find
Tired of swiping left and right? And out of patience? You’re not alone. Our quest for romance through dating apps is only making us lonelier.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Tired of swiping left and right? And out of patience? You’re not alone. Our quest for romance through dating apps is only making us lonelier.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.