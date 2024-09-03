Presidential campaign cycle reaches final countdown as early voting approaches
After Labor Day, the presidential campaign cycle is counting down the final days with early voting starting in some states later this month.
Copyright 2024 NPR
After Labor Day, the presidential campaign cycle is counting down the final days with early voting starting in some states later this month.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.