Selfies taken in desirable locations makes people less likely to go there, study finds
A new study finds that seeing other people in photos at a desirable locale — especially selfies — makes people less likely to go there.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A new study finds that seeing other people in photos at a desirable locale — especially selfies — makes people less likely to go there.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.