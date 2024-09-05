© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NY FIRE TOWER ILLUMINATION

By Brian Mann
Published September 5, 2024 at 3:12 AM MDT

Every year at summer's end, volunteers in New York illuminate historic fire towers on mountain summits, honoring fire watchers who keep communities safe in the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains.

Brian Mann
