Jorge Ramos, who's anchored the news for nearly 4 decades, is leaving Univision
One of the longest serving anchors in U.S. television news history is stepping down. Univision anchor Jorge Ramos made his announcement on Monday.
Copyright 2024 NPR
One of the longest serving anchors in U.S. television news history is stepping down. Univision anchor Jorge Ramos made his announcement on Monday.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.