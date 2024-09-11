4 astronauts aim to conduct the world’s first commercial spacewalk
On Tuesday morning, four commercial astronauts took off on a journey to orbit. In the coming days, they're planning on undertaking the first commercial spacewalk.
Copyright 2024 NPR
On Tuesday morning, four commercial astronauts took off on a journey to orbit. In the coming days, they're planning on undertaking the first commercial spacewalk.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.