© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rural mental health: supporting community strength Sept. 26 Marsing high school register here

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump faced off in their first and maybe only debate. How'd they do?

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published September 11, 2024 at 6:04 AM MDT
Workers complete preparations on the media filing center and spin room for the ABC News Presidential Debate between Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate former US President Donald Trump, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Workers complete preparations on the media filing center and spin room for the ABC News Presidential Debate between Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate former US President Donald Trump, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trumptook to the debate stage in Philadelphialast night. It was the first debate between the two presidential candidates this election cycle and it could be the lastbefore November.

 And the stakes werehigh.According to the latest NPR-PBS Newshour-Marist poll,Harris leads Trump by one point among voters nationally.

And 30 percent of voters polled said the debate would decide which candidate they vote for.

We convene a panel of experts to talk about each candidate’s debate performance and what it all means for the election.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate