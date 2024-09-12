© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rural mental health: supporting community strength Sept. 26 Marsing high school register here

Francine brought significant flooding in New Orleans

By Eva Tesfaye
Published September 12, 2024 at 2:46 PM MDT

Francine made landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane. It caused surprise flooding in New Orleans as water levels were already high before the storm hit.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Eva Tesfaye

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate