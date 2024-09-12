Francine brought significant flooding in New Orleans
Francine made landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane. It caused surprise flooding in New Orleans as water levels were already high before the storm hit.
Copyright 2024 NPR
