Restrictions on Ukraine’s use of U.S. weapons across Russia’s border may be lifted
Ukraine's president wants to attack targets inside Russia. Will the U.S. loosen restrictions on the long-range weapons it provides for the war?
Copyright 2024 NPR
Ukraine's president wants to attack targets inside Russia. Will the U.S. loosen restrictions on the long-range weapons it provides for the war?
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.