South Korea's city parks cater to a growing number of urban campers
In South Korea's competitive, traffic-snarled capital, urban camping offers some welcome relaxation to campers with all the right gear but little time to travel.
Copyright 2024 NPR
In South Korea's competitive, traffic-snarled capital, urban camping offers some welcome relaxation to campers with all the right gear but little time to travel.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.