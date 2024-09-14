Hundreds attend funeral of Turkish American activist killed by Israeli troops
Hundreds of people in Turkey attended the funeral for a Turkish American woman who was shot dead by Israeli troops in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Hundreds of people in Turkey attended the funeral for a Turkish American woman who was shot dead by Israeli troops in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.