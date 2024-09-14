© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Rural mental health: supporting community strength Sept. 26 Marsing high school register here

Hundreds attend funeral of Turkish American activist killed by Israeli troops

By Gokce Saracoglu,
Scott Detrow
Published September 14, 2024 at 3:43 PM MDT

Hundreds of people in Turkey attended the funeral for a Turkish American woman who was shot dead by Israeli troops in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Gokce Saracoglu
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate