What we know about the apparent assassination attempt on Trump in Florida

By Greg Allen
Published September 16, 2024 at 2:19 PM MDT

Authorities in Palm Beach County, Fla., are investigating the man who went to Donald Trump's golf course and allegedly tried to assassinate him on Sunday.

Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
