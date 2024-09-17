Thousands wounded in Hezbollah pager explosions, Lebanese minister says

At least 8 people have been killed and 2,750 injured — 200 of them critically — by exploding pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday, according to the country's health minister.

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said the pagers belonged to the group’s officials and blamed Israel for orchestrating what appeared to be an unusual synchronized attack on Hezbollah’s communications system.

The attack raises fears of an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, and comes following warnings from Israeli officials of possible military action against the Lebanese group. In a statement, Hezbollah said Israel will “undoubtedly face its just punishment for this sinful aggression.”

The explosions took place in Beirut’s southern suburbs where Hezbollah has offices and in the south of the country, where Hezbollah militants have been engaged in 11 months of cross-border fighting with Israel.

Hezbollah said two of its fighters and a girl have been killed in the series of explosions.

Israel has not publicly responded to Hezbollah’s accusation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant are currently holding security consultations with other Israeli security officials, an Israeli official tells NPR. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with protocol.

The series of blasts occurred on Tuesday afternoon. Citing security sources, the Reuters news agency reported earlier that pagers that detonated were the latest model brought in by Hezbollah in recent months.

One video posted on social media showed a man falling to the ground injured in a vegetable market after a loud bang.

On Tuesday, Lebanon’s public health ministry directed hospitals in the country to prepare for mass casualties and warned anyone with a pager to immediately throw it away.

Lebanon’s health minister Firas Abiad said over 100 hospitals have been treating the wounded. Most of the injuries are face, hand, abdominal and eye wounds, he added.

The authorities also called on all health workers to report for duty, for people to donate blood and for all citizens with similar devices to not use them until "the situation is fully understood."

