NASA probe is about to launch to an icy moon that could have life
A long-awaited mission to Europa, an icy moon of Jupiter, is on track to launch in just a few weeks. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Sept. 17, 2024.)
Copyright 2024 NPR
A long-awaited mission to Europa, an icy moon of Jupiter, is on track to launch in just a few weeks. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Sept. 17, 2024.)
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.