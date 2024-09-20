© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Most Americans don't like their job. A private equity investor says he has a fix

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierRachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published September 20, 2024 at 7:33 AM MDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Secrets to successful teamwork.

Most Americans are disengaged at work; a fifth are phoning it in or planning to quit. Pete Stavros says private equity has the answer, turn companies around by granting employees free shares of stock.

About Pete Stavros

Pete Stavros is the Co-Head of Global Private Equity for the investment firm KKR, where he oversees one of the largest private equity portfolios in the world. For the past 15 years, Stavros has developed a new kind of employee ownership model, tailored for private equity holdings.

He is also the founder of Ownership Works, a nonprofit group advocating for employee ownership across private equity and corporate America, with a goal of creating $20 billion of wealth for working families in the next decade.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Rachel Faulkner White and Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Web Resources

Related TED Bio: Pete Stavros

Related TED Talk: What does wealth mean to you?

Related TED Video: Why is it so hard to escape poverty?

Related NPR Links

The Indicator: Productivity and workforce whiplash

Morning Edition: Want to keep good workers? Praise them, a new study finds

Life Kit: It's OK to not be passionate about your job

Copyright 2024 NPR

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate