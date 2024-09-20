© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
SPRINGFIELD INFLUENCERS

By Huo Jingnan
Published September 20, 2024 at 7:42 AM MDT

Right-wing online influencers keep trying to find evidence to back ex-President Trump’s claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets. The claims have been repeatedly debunked.

Huo Jingnan
Huo Jingnan (she/her) is an assistant producer on NPR's investigations team.
