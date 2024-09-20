SPRINGFIELD INFLUENCERS
Right-wing online influencers keep trying to find evidence to back ex-President Trump’s claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets. The claims have been repeatedly debunked.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Right-wing online influencers keep trying to find evidence to back ex-President Trump’s claims that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are eating pets. The claims have been repeatedly debunked.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.