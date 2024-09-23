© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Birmingham police are still searching for suspects in Saturday's mass shooting

By Stephan Bisaha
Published September 23, 2024 at 3:15 PM MDT

Law enforcement in Birmingham, Ala., have put up a record $100,000 reward to help identify those who killed four people and injured 17 Saturday night.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Stephan Bisaha

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate