© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls come together for one of the oldest Black rodeos

By Anna Pope
Published September 23, 2024 at 3:16 PM MDT

One of the oldest Black rodeos take place every year in Okmulgee, Okla. Cowboys and cowgirls came to celebrate it's 69th anniversary recently.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Anna Pope
[Copyright 2024 KOSU]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate