The News Roundup - International

Israeli military officials have informed service members that its air strikes in Lebanon might lead to an invasion of the country, supposedly aimed at allowing Israelis displaced by fighting at the border to return to their homes.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress that he and his agency had not concluded that Israel had deliberately blocked humanitarian aid from entering Gaza during its attacks in the area. However, new reporting from ProPublica indicates that two other government agencies concluded that Israel had indeed blocked aid, and had informed Blinken of that fact.

In a surprise expansion of its nuclear policy, Russia now says that it might be forced to target nonnuclear countries supported by nuclear powers with nuclear weapons if they participate in an attack against Russian areas or forces.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

