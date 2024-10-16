© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published October 16, 2024 at 2:13 AM MDT

Polls move in Donald Trump’s direction, but race remains tight. White House tells Israel to increase aid to northern Gaza. Ukraine says North Korea may be sending soldiers to help Russia in the war.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate