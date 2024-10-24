© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

The issue motivating some college students in Pennsylvania to vote

By Hosts
Published October 24, 2024 at 2:04 AM MDT

"Morning Edition" has been talking with voters all week. Some say they’re voting on abortion rights. Including some students at the University of Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate