© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Early voting numbers are high for this election. Here's what that means for tomorrow

By Miles Parks
Published November 4, 2024 at 3:08 PM MST

About 81 million people have already voted. What are election officials and election security experts watching tomorrow as voting concludes?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
See stories by Miles Parks

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate