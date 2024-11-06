GOP strategist analyzes key factors behind Trump’s election victory
NPR talks to Republican strategist Ron Bonjean about Trump's election success. Bonjean held top communications and strategy positions in the House and Senate.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR talks to Republican strategist Ron Bonjean about Trump's election success. Bonjean held top communications and strategy positions in the House and Senate.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.