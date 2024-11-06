How Israel is reacting to Trump’s election victory
Former President Donald Trump has expressed his strong support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We hear from Israelis about his return to the White House.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Former President Donald Trump has expressed his strong support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We hear from Israelis about his return to the White House.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.