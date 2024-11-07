© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Justice Department evaluates how to wind down 2 federal cases against Trump

By Carrie Johnson,
Steve Inskeep
Published November 7, 2024 at 2:46 AM MST

With his election victory, Donald Trump will be able to make at least two of his criminal prosecutions go away by Inauguration Day -- if not before.

Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
