Who will control the House? It’s down to these uncalled races

Updated November 09, 2024 at 10:34 AM ET

Control of the House is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press. There are a lot of outstanding votes in western states, like California, where there are multiple competitive races.

Democrats need a net gain of 4 seats to win the majority.

Democrats have so far flipped 4 seats and are leading in 1 other of the 10 remaining Republican-held competitive seats.

Republicans have flipped 3 and are leading in 2 of the 10 remaining Democratic-held competitive seats.

If that all holds, Democrats would be +5 and Republicans +5 for a 0 net gain for either party.

That would mean, Republicans would keep the House with a 4-seat majority, which is their current margin.

