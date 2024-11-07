© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Who will control the House? It’s down to these uncalled races

By Hilary Fung,
Domenico Montanaro
Published November 7, 2024 at 2:40 PM MST

Loading...

Updated November 09, 2024 at 10:34 AM ET

Control of the House is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press. There are a lot of outstanding votes in western states, like California, where there are multiple competitive races.

Democrats need a net gain of 4 seats to win the majority.

  • Democrats have so far flipped 4 seats and are leading in 1 other of the 10 remaining Republican-held competitive seats.

  • Republicans have flipped 3 and are leading in 2 of the 10 remaining Democratic-held competitive seats.

If that all holds, Democrats would be +5 and Republicans +5 for a 0 net gain for either party.

That would mean, Republicans would keep the House with a 4-seat majority, which is their current margin.

Loading...

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Hilary Fung
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate