There are already indications Trump’s second transition is not on track
The presidential election is over, and the complicated two-month sprint has begun to hand over the levers of power from one administration to the next.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The presidential election is over, and the complicated two-month sprint has begun to hand over the levers of power from one administration to the next.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.