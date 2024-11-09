© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

Trump never visited Africa as President. Here's what Africans expect from a second term

By Emmanuel Igunza,
Kate BartlettJewell Bright
Published November 9, 2024 at 5:58 AM MST

We look at what will a second Trump term will mean for Africa - a continent the President elect has never visited and has openly denigrated.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Emmanuel Igunza
Kate Bartlett
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jewell Bright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate