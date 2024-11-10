After soccer violence, pro-Palestinian protestors say Dutch officials display double standards
Tensions remain high in the Netherlands, where violence broke out after a soccer match between Israeli and Dutch teams Thursday night.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Tensions remain high in the Netherlands, where violence broke out after a soccer match between Israeli and Dutch teams Thursday night.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.