© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for information on transmitter status in the Treasure and Magic Valleys

After soccer violence, pro-Palestinian protestors say Dutch officials display double standards

By Teri Schultz
Published November 10, 2024 at 6:32 AM MST

Tensions remain high in the Netherlands, where violence broke out after a soccer match between Israeli and Dutch teams Thursday night.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Teri Schultz
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Teri Schultz

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate