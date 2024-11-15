President Biden to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
President Biden is in Lima, Peru, where he's meeting with leaders from the Asia-Pacific region, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. It's expected to be their final meeting.
Copyright 2024 NPR
