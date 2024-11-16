D-Day is celebrated as a day of liberation. For one French family, there was a price
French families recall rapes committed by a handful of GIs after D-Day. A note to listeners that this piece mentions sexual assault.
Copyright 2024 NPR
French families recall rapes committed by a handful of GIs after D-Day. A note to listeners that this piece mentions sexual assault.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.