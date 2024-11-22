Morning news brief
Trump picks Pam Bondi as nominee for AG after Matt Gaetz withdraws, Russia's Putin takes an even more aggressive stance, and looking the connection between climate change and atmospheric river storms.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Trump picks Pam Bondi as nominee for AG after Matt Gaetz withdraws, Russia's Putin takes an even more aggressive stance, and looking the connection between climate change and atmospheric river storms.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.