Teenage siblings break records passing the California bar exam
Sophia Park has become the youngest person to pass the California bar exam at 17 years, 8 months old. She beats the record set by her brother Peter Park in 2023.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Sophia Park has become the youngest person to pass the California bar exam at 17 years, 8 months old. She beats the record set by her brother Peter Park in 2023.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.