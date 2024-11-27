© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire is in effect in Lebanon

By Kat Lonsdorf
Published November 27, 2024 at 2:30 PM MST

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon took effect – and appears to be holding. Israeli troops are still present in many towns in southern Lebanon.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Kat Lonsdorf
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate