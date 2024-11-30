© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

24 hours at the largest mall in the U.S. on Black Friday weekend

By Alina Selyukh
Published November 30, 2024 at 5:59 AM MST

From predawn mall walkers and Cinnabon dough rollers to roller coaster riders and exhausted shoppers, these are the sounds of 24 hours at the U.S.'s largest mall.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate