A new documentary shows the rise of the California soft rock sound
NPR's Eric Deggans talks with director Garret Price about his new documentary, "Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary," about a specific California soft rock sound.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Eric Deggans talks with director Garret Price about his new documentary, "Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary," about a specific California soft rock sound.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.