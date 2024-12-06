Morning news brief
Syrian opposition forces enter a key city, in a new blow to Assad regime. President-elect Trump announces White House AI and Crypto Czar. New York City takes a step toward addressing housing crisis.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Syrian opposition forces enter a key city, in a new blow to Assad regime. President-elect Trump announces White House AI and Crypto Czar. New York City takes a step toward addressing housing crisis.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.