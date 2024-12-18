© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Since Bashar al-Assad's dictatorship fell, Syrian refugees debate going home

By Emily Feng
Published December 18, 2024 at 2:48 AM MST

Syrian refugees living in Lebanon grapple with whether to return home now that Bashar al-Assad's dictatorship has fallen. Many are hesitating.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate