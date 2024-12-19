© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Could the iconic Christmas tree be in trouble because of warmer temperatures?

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hanna Merzbach
Published December 19, 2024 at 3:44 PM MST
Rows of bright green Christmas trees at a farm.
Karla Salp
/
Wyoming State Department of Agriculture
A Christmas tree farm in Rainier, Washington — one of the top producers of these firs.

We see them every holiday — towering green Christmas trees, strapped to the roofs of people’s cars, or being hauled off lots, or standing proudly in someone’s living room, decked out in lights and spreading pine needles everywhere.

But changing climates are putting stress on conifers. That includes Christmas trees: Douglas, Fraser, and Noble firs. These trees are struggling to adapt.

“The slightly warmer temperatures, slightly less rain results in more stress on the trees,” said Justin Whitehill, a professor at North Carolina State. “And because of that … more stress we’re seeing on the trees, we’re also seeing more favorability going to the proliferation of diseases and insects.”

It’s those diseases and insects that could make your Christmas tree dry out or turn brown faster. It could also mean smaller or fewer trees on the Christmas tree lots.

Normally, colder weather kills off those pests and staves off disease.

Whitehill leads the Christmas Tree Genetics Program at North Carolina State, and his lab is focused on producing firs that are more resilient to climate change. Through his genetic research, he hopes to boost their natural defense mechanisms against warmer weather and disease.

“We’re looking at how pests and diseases interact with the Fraser fir,” Whitehill said. “Ultimately, we do all this to try to help the growers and consumers in the long run.”
Hanna Merzbach
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
See stories by Hanna Merzbach

