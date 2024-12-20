Liza Corsillo offers tips on buying gifts for dads

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Dads.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

(Laughter) I'm doing...

MARTIN: Dads.

INSKEEP: ...All right this year. I'm a little ahead of schedule - not done, but a little ahead of schedule.

MARTIN: No, we're talking about buying for you.

INSKEEP: Oh, buying for me.

MARTIN: We're talking about buying for you.

INSKEEP: That can also be challenging, but people do their best. Liza Corsillo is a senior writer at The Strategist and has a hunch as to why choosing for dads can be so difficult.

LIZA CORSILLO: I think there's, like, a love of utility that can feel boring to the person buying a gift.

MARTIN: OK, fair enough. But let's go straight to the source, as we do on NPR.

PAUL WESTERMAN: I think you should stray away from buying them clothes.

MARTIN: That's expert dad Paul Westerman, who happens to be the father of one of our show's managers.

INSKEEP: Hi, Paul.

MARTIN: If clothes aren't their thing, Corsillo says an experience is always an option, and you don't even have to be there.

CORSILLO: Especially for dads who maybe don't have a lot of time for themselves, it's nice to give them things that kind of help them reconnect with who they were before they had all this responsibility (laughter).

INSKEEP: Mr. Westerman thinks that's a great tip.

WESTERMAN: Look at the time that your dad relaxes, whatever that is. And for me, what I relax doing is going outside on the patio and sitting right before sunset or right after sunset.

INSKEEP: Sounds nice and explains why the propane heater his kids got him this year for Father's Day is on his list of favorite gifts he's ever received.

WESTERMAN: Now I could be outside, even when it's cold. And it also means that if they're out there with me - that they're probably more willing to stay longer if they're not cold (laughter).

MARTIN: So yes to a propane heater and no clothes for him - got it. But what if you're running out of time or your dad is into fashion? Some are.

CORSILLO: You cannot go wrong with a crew neck sweatshirt for most men - like, a thicker, more sturdy sweatshirt that's sort of, like, in between loungewear and dressy.

MARTIN: If an experience, a crew neck sweater or a propane heater are not the thing for the fathers in your life, Corsillo says just take a step back. Don't overthink it.

CORSILLO: I use the same thought process that I would use for anybody, which is just think about, where are things in their life kind of difficult, and how could a gift potentially make that easier or more fun?

MARTIN: Yeah, like a Porsche...

INSKEEP: (Laughter).

MARTIN: ...What they really want...

INSKEEP: Exactly.

MARTIN: ...Or tube socks.

INSKEEP: You know what I want? I want time. Get me an hour.

