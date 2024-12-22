© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your year-end tax-deductible gift today.

Hezbollah contends with rising resentment in Lebanon

By Emily Feng
Published December 22, 2024 at 6:02 AM MST

After signing a sweeping ceasefire with Israel, the Lebanon-based paramilitary organization and political party is falling out of favor with some of its most ardent supporters.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate