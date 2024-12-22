Ryan Destiny on portraying Olympic boxer Claressa Shields in 'A Fire Inside'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Ryan Destiny, who stars as two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa "T-Rex" Shields in the new movie "A Fire Inside."
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Ryan Destiny, who stars as two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa "T-Rex" Shields in the new movie "A Fire Inside."
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.