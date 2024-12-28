The Republic of Georgia's incumbent president is refusing to stand down, claiming election fraud
The Republic of Georgia's incumbent president is refusing to stand down for the next president, claiming election fraud.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Republic of Georgia's incumbent president is refusing to stand down for the next president, claiming election fraud.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.