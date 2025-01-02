© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make your year-end tax-deductible gift today.

The Dartouth men's basketball team ends its attempt to unionize

By Leila Fadel
Published January 2, 2025 at 3:12 AM MST

NPR's Leila Fadel asks the president of the local chapter of the Service Employees International Union about why the team is dropping an effort to unionize.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate