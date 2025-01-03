For angry airline passengers, an apologist-in-chief smooths things over
In this week's StoryCorps, we hear from a former Southwest Airlines employee whose job was to apologize to customers who had a bad travel experience.
Copyright 2025 NPR
In this week's StoryCorps, we hear from a former Southwest Airlines employee whose job was to apologize to customers who had a bad travel experience.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.