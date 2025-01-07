Los Angeles wildfires trigger evacuations and states of emergency declarations

Updated January 08, 2025 at 00:31 AM ET

This is a developing story. For the latest local updates, head to LAist.com.

The city of Los Angeles declared a state of emergency Tuesday night as strong winds spurred the rapid spread of two wildfires in separate areas of the foothills on the northern edges of the city.

Two fires — the Palisades and Eaton Fires — were burning out of control in Los Angeles County as ferocious winds fueled the fast-moving blazes.

Santa Monica officials Tuesday evening ordered evacuations for parts of the city due to the threat of the Palisades Fire. In addition to the people living in the small slice of the evacuation zone in the northern part of the city, an "evacuation warning" for a larger area is now in place. Residents have been told to be ready to evacuate.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said her emergency declaration woul "amplify our response to this devastating fire and clear a path for a rapid recovery." Meanwhile, the L.A. Unified School District said four of its schools will be closed tomorrow: Canyon Charter Elementary, Marquez Charter Elementary, Palisades Charter Elementary and Paul Revere Charter Middle.

Earlier Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as the Palisades Fire burned through Los Angeles County.

Palisades fire

/ Screenshot from Cal Fire as of 3:49 pm ET.

More than 30,000 people in Los Angeles County have been ordered to evacuate as the Palisades Fire, one of several wildfires that broke out on Tuesday morning, blazed through the Pacific Palisades community.

Fueled by intense Santa Ana winds, the fire has spread over more than 2,900 acres and threatened 13,000 structures; Newsom said during an afternoon press conference that he's already seen many of them them destroyed. The fire remained uncontained Tuesday night.

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling the blaze on foot in the hillsides of the Santa Monica Mountains where the fire originally broke out, as well as by plane, dropping water and flame retardant. In the Pacific Palisades community, thousands of people have scrambled to escape the flames. According to LAist, video footage showed drivers on the Pacific Coast Highway fleeing their cars to the ocean, at the behest of officers.

L.A. fire officials have been warning residents for days of this significant wind event, which is similar to weather last month that burned homes and businesses in Malibu, and the month before that in the town of Camarillo.

Southern California hasn't seen significant rainfall since last April, and a pileup of dry fuel in combination with the winds has the region on edge and bracing for the worst. As LAist's Jacob Margolis reports, wildfires in the region have gotten increasingly destructive and deadly.

Eaton fire

Additionally, a second major wind-driven fire was burning Tuesday night in Los Angeles County as fierce Santa Ana winds roared across the region. The Eaton Fire had destroyed 400 acres in Altadena, north of Pasadena — an area bordering the Angeles National Forest.

Evacuations have been ordered. "High winds were driving rapid fire growth, posing a significant threat to nearby communities and making containment efforts challenging," CalFire said. "Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions. The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion."

Conditions were changing quickly Tuesday night, as evacuation areas shift alongside the fire. Officials warn that the Santa Ana winds are only going to get worse on Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, reaching 100 mph or more. The National Weather Service warned of a "particularly dangerous situation."

Ethan Swope / AP / AP A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches on Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif.

"Very strong gusts and low relative humidity will allow any fires that develop to spread VERY rapidly," the agency added. On Wednesday, that's predicted to affect Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

You can find the latest information about the fire's reach and damage from member station LAist.

How to prepare

➡️ Trying to stay safe in a wildfire? There's an app that can help

➡️ Evacuation terms can be confusing. Here's what they mean and how to sign up for alerts

➡️ How to keep yourself safe from wildfire smoke

➡️ This is why fire officials don't want you to stay and defend your home

Weather outlook

The National Weather Service is reporting extreme risk for areas including San Fernando Valley, Pasadena, Burbank and the highway 118/210 corridors.

LAist spoke to Alex Hall, professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences at UCLA, who explained the Santa Ana winds, a local phenomenon, are "very strong, hot winds that ... can kick up really big fires, and that creates kind of an apocalyptic atmosphere here in Los Angeles."

President Biden was originally expected to visit the area Tuesday but canceled his visit due to weather concerns.

Copyright 2025 NPR